In an interview at home, the Dutch midfielder spoke about his rehabilitation: “He’s going well, but I’m alone and I only see my family at the weekend. At the end of my career, I’d like to go back to Feyenoord, my heart club”

Georginio Wijnaldum he is facing his recovery from the injury on his own, working hard to return as soon as possible and make himself available to Mourinho. The Dutchman, just 32 years old, gave an interview to ‘ESPN’, in If:“Rehab is really going into the right direction. When this happened I cried for several days, I was sad. Now I live like a monaco, let’s say, but I feel very good. I’m seeing a lot of progress, even though I’m alive now away from my family. I come back on the weekends, it’s a sacrifice what do I have to do. Right now I am completely alone. I really only see two places, and that is mine apartment and the training camp. I just have to get through this moment and I don’t want to have any distractions. The hardest thing? At first it was accepting that I was injured and couldn’t play competitive matches, and then I couldn’t walk. Everything I did took a long time and progress was minimal at first. At the time of the injury it didn’t hurt that much, so much so that I got up to get back on my feet.” Then on arrival at Roma:“Here I was back to have fun, it was a new beginning, they welcomed me with open arms, they celebrated me. I wanted Return all this, then unfortunately it all vanished“. See also Variable Mbappé touches Juve Ronaldo can replace him at PSG

A very long chat that between Wijnaldum, on loan to Roma dal PSG, and journalist Kenneth Perez, of which other previews have also come out. Among these a question about a possible return to If, maybe at the end of the career: “It’s always hard to say which team I’m going to, but only Feyenoord is my team. At 13 from Sparta Rotterdam I could go to Ajax or to Feyenoord. Lo Sparta obviously he would have preferred that I go all’Ajax, but I’ve always been a tifoso del Feyenoord, since I was a child. So for me the choice was easy”. Wijnaldum arrived at the great football of the Premier thanks to the four years at PSV:“We grew up a lot in those years, I lived moments wonderful. I was footballer of the year, but also because of how they treated me at the club. In four years I have learned to love him very much. However only Feyenoord is really in my heartPSV came later”. A comment also on the national team, with from Gaal that lately had kept him more aloof: “I’m glad Koeman is coming as ct in its place. I have a great relationship with Ronald. Then it’s not that I don’t like van Gaal. I’m honest: if you don’t do well you have to make room for the others. It’s true that I’ve done well in the national team, but there have also been much less good games. But of course I expected more consideration and credit from van Gaal, only that he saw it differently”.

“How will I watch the World? Training. Of course I wish I was there, but I’ve learned to accept that I can’t. Yes, I was surprised that the coach took away some importance from me since I used to play less at PSG. I have doubts and thoughts, but I have to talk to the coach first. The Netherlands however he is strong and can do well, even if there are other stronger teams as well. But the best man doesn’t always win.” Wijnaldum he also recounts his life examples and adolescence: “As you all know I grew up with mine nonna, at 16 I made it to the first team. The football in When it’s a huge sport, when I looked out there was one of the greats Seedorf and I wanted to do what he was doing.”

