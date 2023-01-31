Georginio Wijnaldum finally sees the light at the end of the tunnel. 163 days after his tibia fracture (remedied in training after a clash with Felix Afena Gyan), the Dutchman can once again feel like a full-fledged footballer. After the last check-up, the midfielder got the green light from the doctors to return to training in a group without restrictions. That is to say: ok to game contrasts, practice matches and work at full capacity. News that makes not only the former PSG smile: with his return, in fact, José Mourinho will finally be able to count on one of the two valuable players in the summer market. A reinforcement that could prove to be fundamental in reaching qualification for the next Champions League.