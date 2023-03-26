Home Sports Wild on hockey. There is always someone who behaves like a beast. They will spit on you in Brno, says Pech
Wild on hockey. There is always someone who behaves like a beast. They will spit on you in Brno, says Pech

Hockey hell, when there are sparks on the ice, harsh words are spoken even after the game. There is no shortage of incidents, for example Oscar Flynn from Liberec got into a conflict with a fan in Pilsen, who was provoked into a reaction by an unruly ruffian from the audience. Curses flew through the air. “Everywhere there is someone who behaves like a beast. I know that fan, he knows how to play,” says České Budějovice forward Lukáš Pech in the Příklep program on Sport.cz. “There are specific fans in Pilsen, it’s challenging even for journalists. This was over the line,” thinks Jan Škvor, hockey expert Sport .cz

