Black clouds are gathering over football Pilsen and quite possibly over its coach Michal Bílek. On Sunday, in the Doosan Arena, Viktoria extended their spring woes when they lost 1:2 to Bohemians Prague. She even conceded the decisive goal from Daniel Köstl at a time when Prague were playing without the suspended Adam Kadlec. The West Bohemians are already five points behind leaders Slavia and Sparta. Will Bílek withstand another loss?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook