The Juventus it is always active on the market, despite the well-known non-football events affecting its choices. Among the priority objectives of the bianconeri is the search for an heir to Bonucci. The captain has played very little this year due to continuous injuries and by now he seems to be close to ending his experience in black and white. For this reason, the management is looking around for a defender who can guarantee charisma and personality. Among the many names viewed is emerging that of Victor Lindelof. The Swede is now on the sidelines in United and in the summer he could be sold for a relatively low figure. Lindelof’s name is not the only one mentioned at this stage.

Ferguson all Juventus: 45%

The Juventus seems to have taken concrete steps to Lewis Ferguson. The Scottish midfielder was convincing in his first year in Serie A and could already leave next summer. In view of a total restyling of the midfielder, the Juventus club has decided to try to bring the Scotsman to Turin. Concrete steps have already been taken with his prosecutor. It remains to find a square with Bologna who has no intention of letting their player leave unless an indispensable offer is made. However, the negotiation is concrete and destined for future developments.

Carlos Augusto at Juventus: 45%

The Juventus he has now broken the delay and chosen Charles Augustus as the future heir of Alex Sandro. The Brazilian has surpassed Parisi in the club’s preferences because, compared to the Italian, he has greater offensive capacity and seems more suited to a possible 3-5-2 or 3-4-3. Contacts with Monza have already been started, even if it’s not easy to deal with Galliani. To date, the Brianza club has not yet made any decisions on the future of its member. Juventus, however, does not give up the goal.

Lindelof alla Juventus: 40%

Victor Lindelof with the arrival of Ten Hag he ended up on the fringes of United. Roma have already fallen upon him at Mourinho’s specific request, but the uncertainty about the Portuguese’s future blocks the negotiation at the moment. This is why Juventus is taking an interest in the player, looking for a reliable defender. Lindelof will be 29 in July. It is a highly reliable and experienced centre-back who, in terms of his way of being on the pitch, is very reminiscent of Chiellini. The cost of the card is around 15 million, but in the summer it could go further down.

Enes Unal alla Juventus: 10%

According to the portal Transfers, the Juventus he would be watching carefully Enes Unal. The Spaniard, born in 1997, is having a good season at Getafe where he has scored 8 goals in 23 games. However, it is unlikely that he will be Vlahovic’s possible replacement, as the Spanish site insinuates. In fact, we are talking about a player who has gone into double figures twice in his career and who Getafe still values ​​at 30 million. His profile seems more suitable as a possible replacement for Kean, however to be purchased at a discount.

Edouard Mendy alla Juventus: 5%

The British press relaunches the name of Edward Mendy for the Juventus. The Senegalese, after two years as a starter in the Blues, ended up on the bench to Kepa’s advantage. This is why in the summer it seems destined to say goodbye. According to rumors coming from England, the Blues would have offered the goalkeeper as a partial counterpart in the deal that would bring Vlahovic to London. The rumor at the moment is not confirmed, also because Juventus’ intention would be to focus on Szczesny also in the next season. Mendy is still a name that people like, but at the moment there is no news to that effect.

David Luciani