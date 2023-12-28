Will Carl Hoefkens remain Standard’s coach? Liège bosses will soon decide on his future

© BELGIUM

Will Carl Hoefkens still be Standard’s coach in 2024? Due to the disappointing results of recent weeks, his future with the Rouches looks very uncertain. The Liège board is currently discussing whether Hoefkens is still the right man in the right place.

Carl Hoefkens is under fire at Standard. This has everything to do with the poor results of the past few weeks. The Rouches have not been able to win since the 1-0 victory against KRC Genk at the end of November. In the last three matchdays they recorded a measly 2 out of 9 against Charleroi (0-0), in Mechelen (3-0) and against STVV (1-1). Of the last nine games, they could only win one.

Relegation football?

Due to these disappointing results, Standard enters the winter break in ninth place. Reaching play-off 1 will be a very difficult task. Especially because Antwerp, number six in the standings, now has nine points more.

Even more, the relegation zone is now very close for the Rouches. They are currently just two points above thirteenth place, which would send them to the Relegation Play-offs.

Uncertain future

Particularly worrying is the way Standard has been playing football in recent weeks. On Wednesday evening, Carl Hoefkens’ team could not find an answer to STVV’s combination football. The Rouches showed little eagerness, were outplayed by the Canaries and barely scored twice on goal. That caused anger among the Liège fans, who treated their team to a rousing flute concert after the match.

This has not escaped the notice of the Liège government. They will therefore discuss in the coming days whether a new trainer should be appointed. According to the first signals we hear, Carl Hoefkens could stay for the time being. The Standard coach also believes that he is still the right man in the right place.

“I don’t fear for my job at all,” said the coach at the press conference after the match against STVV. “I hope there will be an evaluation from the club board. Because we work the right way and we work hard. But I look at the past six months, we have made progress.”