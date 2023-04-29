Will Dominic Lobalu win for Switzerland in the future?

4
Where does a story begin? Where does she stop? Dominic Lobalu begins with a moment of unspeakable brutality. He is an eight-year-old boy in South Sudan, goes to the fields with his parents and has to witness how they and others are killed by rebels. That’s how he got it Journalists of the “Magazine” described. That was in 2007. At that time the boy ran for his life. Now Lobalu is 24 years old and lives in Switzerland. And his story could take a new turn.
