Home » Will Dominic Lobalu win for Switzerland in the future?
Sports

Will Dominic Lobalu win for Switzerland in the future?

by admin
Will Dominic Lobalu win for Switzerland in the future?

He is one of the best long-distance runners in the world, but he is not allowed to take part in international title fights. Now Swiss Athletics has submitted an application to the world association that could change his life.

When it comes to national medals, he runs out of competition: Dominic Lobalu at the Swiss indoor championships in 2023 over 3000 m.

Ulf Schiller / Keystone

Where does a story begin? Where does she stop? Dominic Lobalu begins with a moment of unspeakable brutality. He is an eight-year-old boy in South Sudan, goes to the fields with his parents and has to witness how they and others are killed by rebels. That’s how he got it Journalists of the “Magazine” described. That was in 2007. At that time the boy ran for his life. Now Lobalu is 24 years old and lives in Switzerland. And his story could take a new turn.

See also  Stadiums reopened to fans, hadn't happened since October. Pavia seeks redemption, Varzi defends the primacy

You may also like

SSC Napoli: The duo behind the success

Champions: Modric’s stop at Real, City at risk...

“I’m always in the sights” – breaking latest...

Randall sprained his ankle twice in one month:...

Cycling: Cat killed by politicians – professional cyclist...

Jacob deGrom exits early for Texas in 5-2...

Eintracht Frankfurt against FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart...

Family Law | We can negotiate with the...

Football 3rd League Results – 34th Matchday –...

Courtney Lawes prolonge aux Northampton Saints en Premiership

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy