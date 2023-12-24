Will F1 driver Valtteri Bottas also drive the gravel World Cup in 2024 in addition to the Grands Prix? “Want to qualify next year”

Bottas (r.) next to world clay champion Gianni Vermeersch. — © BELGA

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas suddenly appeared at the start of the European Championship/BK gravel in Oud-Heverlee. The Finn caught the cycling bug thanks to his girlfriend, professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, who also crossed the line first in the women’s race. And Bottas would also like to participate in a gravel championship again next year. Will we see him again in Oud-Heverlee for the World Cup in 2024?

The 34-year-old Bottas Bottas finished 187th in his age group (19-34) at the European Championships in October. That was not enough for qualification for the World Cup, because only the first quarter of riders were allocated a direct place in the championship. Yet the F1 driver has not yet given up hope of participating. “I want to qualify for the World Cup on clay next year,” said Bottas during the Bobby & Jens Podcast.

The condition for qualification is simple and similar to the method used at the European Championship: finish in one of the races of the UCI Gravel World Series in the best 25% of your age category, and you will be at the start of the 2024 World Gravel Championships in Leuven.

