Home » Will FC Bayern shift its borders this summer?
Sports

Will FC Bayern shift its borders this summer?

by admin
Will FC Bayern shift its borders this summer?

Spend little money and get far: Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel’s task is tricky. Image: Picture Alliance

The example of defender Lucas Hernández shows how difficult it is for the German champions to compete internationally. Will the club push its boundaries this summer?

In the great history of FC Bayern Munich, the French soccer player Lucas Hernández will probably only remain a minor character in a small chapter. His work: 107 games since the 2019/2020 season – that was what his body could do. Next season, it has been clear since Sunday, that he will no longer play for Bayern Munich but for Paris Saint-Germain. And yet this small chapter of the great story is also interesting for the present – because the supporting character Lucas Hernández can be used to tell quite well where the German soccer champion stood and stands in the international system.

It was a boundary shift when, in March 2019, the Munich team published the most important detail of the deal with Atlético Madrid defender Hernández. The transfer fee: 80 million euros, Bundesliga maximum, to date. And because the salary is also said to have been very good (at least 15 million euros per season), some wondered: Is this still the same FC Bayern that sent midfielder Toni Kroos away in the summer of 2014 because he – that’s what the adviser Volker wrote Struth later in his book – did not want to transfer more than 6.5 million euros per season?

You may also like

Sports show Tourfunk: The wild ride through the...

Viktor Gyokeres: Coventry City sell striker to Sporting...

3rd league: Essen and Halle open the season

Wimbledon 2023 results: Ons Jabeur fights back to...

This is how the Swiss trained for the...

Newell’s Unveils Conditions Set by Cruz Azul for...

Heat, Haywood Highsmith’s contract guaranteed

WELT Club: Exclusive run and talk with marathon...

Dovbyk is back in fashion, Roma aim for...

Ion Izagirre wins stage 12, de la Cruz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy