Will Hardy: It's a huge luxury for us to have a shooter like Simone Fontecchio

Will Hardy, coach of the Utah Jazz, has spent important words for Simone Fontecchio after the career-high achieved in the match lost against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“When it comes to 3-point shooting and how important it is in the NBA, some of the best shooters do score a lot, but what’s most impressive is the volume of shots they can take. Steph Curry, for example, is the best shooter in the league and his greatest skill is that of shooting 3-pointers with very little space available, thanks to the speed in putting his feet in place.. Simone did a great job tonight in taking the right shots on the move. He is very athletic and manages to find the necessary balance. For us it is an enormous luxury to have a shooter like him”.

Hardy called the loss to the Bucks “a great learning experience” for his young team.

“Our goal is to reach Milwaukee’s current level, to compete with that kind of team.”

Fontecchio after the break for ASG is scoring 10.8 points in 21 minutes with 37% from long range.

