EA Sports introduces a new update for FIFA 23, with a small change for Ultimate Team and a major tweak to gameplay.

EA Sports has anticipated the contents of the Title Update 6 of FIFA 23, its football simulator available for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The update does not yet have a release date, but “will arrive soon”, as revealed by the developers. The update will introduce new features to the game and will not be limited to the traditional bug fixing, which will still be an important theme in the patch.

What’s New in FUT —

As explained on Trello by the development team, FUT – just as it is one step away from its most important promo, the TOTY – will introduce a “View Help” button in the main menu, in the transfer menu, in the pause during matches and when the mode access will be unavailable due to an error. The button will open a window with a short message and a QR code which will take you to the EA Help page. Additionally, a profile tab has been added to the player details for certain types of player items.

FIFA 23 changes pressing —

If this is the FUT side, the actual gameplay has received changes as well. In particular, the dynamics of the Constant Pressure have been significantly retouched, the pressing that is applied to the pressure of a single button. Now, against pressing, AI teammates will attempt to provide more short pass options; also, AI opponents who apply pressure, when they don’t recover the ball, will require more time to come back to apply pressure again. As a result, Stamina drain for Constant Pressure and pressure after dropping the ball has been reduced by 11.7%, and “in some cases” ball carriers will be more likely to keep the ball when attacked from behind by a defender . For the complete patch notes, you can consult the page created ad hoc developer.