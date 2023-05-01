will he challenge Ronaldo in Saudi? Al-Hilal is looking for him (which would pay him more) – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Immediately after PSG’s defeat in the league, Messi took a plane to Riyadh in Arabia: as an ambassador or to accept the 300 million offer from Ronaldo’s rivals?

And news of these hours that Messi, captain of Argentina world champion thanks to the success on penalties against France on December 18, the day after the home defeat received by the leaders of Ligue 1 against Lorient, flew to Riyadh. Given his uncertain future, it cannot be ruled out that he may have gone to Saudi Arabia to negotiate a transfer and go to play there from next season. Although his presence in the Saudi capital is probably linked to his lucrative contract as the country’s tourism ambassador, but for months Leo courted by Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr’s rival club at Cristiano Ronaldo.

For some time now, as reported by RMC Sport, he would have presented to Messi’s entourage an offer of 300 million euros per year. Higher (and by a lot) than the 250 million that the Portuguese champion earns per season. A figure capable of making anyone waver, including Flea.

Who would never, in such negotiations, do without the dreaded Father Jorge Horacio. Among other things, Arabia aims to host the 2030 World Cup. And for this reason it dreams of showing the world Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, PSG – de facto owned by Qatar – has no intention of losing its Pulce and seeing him play in the rival country. The negotiations for the renewal are going ahead, even if in France a few days ago there was talk of a shock request by Messi. And that’s why in Barcelona they are monitoring the situation carefully and are hoping for Lionel’s return home. See also Football, Pippo Inzaghi favorite for the Cagliari bench