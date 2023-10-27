Will legendary jockey Frankie Dettori ever race in Britain again?

Having won everything on offer in the United Kingdom, Frankie Dettori decided in 2023 that he needed a change of scene and that his career in the UK would come to a permanent end. While Dettori has been adamant about his decision to leave Britain to pursue new challenges across the pond, he has already backtracked on a possible retirement once this year which has led fans to think that this goodbye might not be as final as first imagined.

What is behind the interest in Dettori leaving Britain?

Tellingly, if you were betting on horse racing before Dettori’s final British showdown at Champions Day then you would have seen the jockey being priced at short odds of -800 to ride again at the 2024 event in Berkshire.

This ‘retirement special’ betting market dedicated entirely to Dettori should give anyone who wasn’t aware of his popularity a much better insight into his fame in Britain.

Essentially, every move the Italian has made over his illustrious career in Britain has been followed with intense interest. For example, if you were looking at today’s racing results after an event then the first name you would look out for was Dettori’s.

Quite simply, the jockey is an icon on British shores which is why when he announced that he would instead call California his new home and spend the remaining years of his career racing in the Golden State, there was a deep sense of loss in British racing.

Will never forget the kindness of Her Majesty The Queen and the role she played within this sport I love so dearly. pic.twitter.com/QpETtBhdRN — Frankie Dettori (@FrankieDettori) October 24, 2023

While the disappointment of Dettori’s departure was initially hard to digest for racing fans, there is a growing feeling that the jockey might still have one last hurrah left in him in Britain, after the Italian won two races during his swansong at Champions Day.

While the events at Ascot have been described as a script not even Dettori’s new home Hollywood could come up with, there is another point to consider about how much the Italian still has to offer the sport in the UK.

Happy retirement Chaldean 🧡



Let's relive his incredible 2000 Guineas win this year with @frankiedettori 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wo5cEGwjRE — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) October 26, 2023

Indeed, for all the misty-eyed reactions to Dettori’s stunning finale rides, the truth is that the jockey is still the best in the business and remains capable of winning the biggest races in Britain.

It is a unique phenomenon that this is the case given that Dettori will turn 53 on the 15th of December, but jockeys do tend to enjoy longer careers than most professional athletes. In short, with his body and mind still operating at an elite level, the chance to add to his unprecedented feats in Britain is still there.

How many races has Dettori won so far in Britain?

As of October 2023, Dettori has ridden over 3,300 winning horses during his time as a jockey in the UK. Furthermore, among these wins were 287 in the Group One race category. In layman’s terms, is the crème de la crème of flat racing; winning one of these races is hard enough, but with almost 300 victories, Dettori defies rhyme or reason.

Will Dettori have a change of heart?

In many respects, it would be almost impossible to imagine that a man as talented as Dettori would walk away for good when he has the ability to carry on winning at ease in Britain.

Of course, Dettori can’t go on forever and the day will inevitably come when he will make good on his promise of retirement. But as things stand, it feels like that day hasn’t arrived just yet.

Share this: Facebook

X

