Will Lionel Messi Retire with Newell’s Old Boys Despite Contract with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi Reportedly Plans to Retire in Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys

Lionel Messi, the renowned Argentine footballer, who recently joined Inter Miami from MLS, has made headlines once again. After his victorious campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he showcased his exceptional form despite his age of 36, fans were hopeful that Messi would grace the football scene in the United States for several seasons to come.

However, a recent report from The Daily Mail suggests that Messi has no intention of extending his contract beyond its current term with MLS. Instead, he is determined to retire in the colors of his beloved club, Newell’s Old Boys, in Argentina. This club holds a special place in Messi’s heart, as he was a fan and played for their youth teams prior to his iconic tenure at Barcelona.

According to sources, Messi’s contract with Inter Miami runs until the end of the 2025 MLS season. This means that he still has the remainder of the current season as well as two more seasons in the United States before he makes his way back to his home country at the age of 38. From his days at Barcelona, it was no secret that playing for Newell’s Old Boys had always been Messi’s aspiration.

Financial details of Messi’s contract reveal that he agreed to a lucrative deal with Inter Miami, amounting to a staggering sum between $120 and $150 million for a period of two and a half seasons. His annual salary averages between $50 and $60 million, making him the highest-paid player in the entire MLS.

Since his arrival at Inter Miami, Messi has already played 12 games, impressively scoring 11 goals. However, it is worth noting that only four of those games were in MLS, and he has only managed to find the back of the net once in domestic competition.

Fans of both Messi and Newell’s Old Boys eagerly await the return of their hero to the club where his football journey began. As Messi continues to leave his mark on the football world, his retirement at Newell’s Old Boys promises to be a memorable and emotional moment for football enthusiasts worldwide.

