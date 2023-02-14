Romelu Lukaku it had to be the added value of the‘Inter this season, but due to his physical problems, Inzaghi has never really been able to count on it. However, the player now seems to be back and aims to convince the Nerazzurri management. It must be said that the Belgian is on an expensive loan, therefore, in June, Marotta will have to discuss the forward’s future with Chelsea. The club’s strategy is clear: to keep the Belgian at a lower figure than the current one, leveraging the English club’s need to thin out the squad.

In addition to the Lukaku affair in the Nerazzurri, other issues such as that linked to Brozovic and Skriniar’s heir are also taking center stage.

Brozovic away from Inter: 70%

Also yesterday Marcelo Brozóvic he remained on the bench, only coming on in the second half. By now it seems clear that, despite the club’s denials, the Croatian is being considered. Brozovic has many admirers in the Premier League and the PSG hypothesis should not be overlooked either. Its valuation is around 35 million. It is also possible that the Nerazzurri will try again to strike up an exchange with Kessiè in the summer, with more success. In short: Croatian has gone from untouchable to expendable.

Lukaku away from Inter: 50%

The deal Luke continue to hold court at home Inter. The Belgian has repeatedly expressed his willingness to stay with the Nerazzurri, but the club is reflecting. The Belgian is the highest paid element of the squad and the continuous physical troubles we’ve had so far highlighters call for caution. Marotta is studying a plan relating to Big Rom. The intention of the Director General would be to ask for a further onerous loan at half of the current one, therefore around 4 million. To support his request, Inter would rely not only on the physical problems that the Belgian has had this season, but also on Chelsea’s desire to get rid of the player. For this there is optimism.

Elvedi all’Inter: 30%

Among the possible reinforcements for the defense, the name of Nico Elvedi. The Swiss Gladbach plant expires in 2024 and will be put on the market in the summer. It is a player who goes well with Inzaghi’s schemes and who could represent an option for the post Skriniar. From Germany they let it be known that it was Elvedi’s agents who proposed their client, eager to leave the Bundesliga. The deal could prove feasible, perhaps by proposing Gosens as a counterpart. The German will leave the Nerazzurri at the end of the season and the Inter could be useful for Gladbach, who will lose Bensebaini on a free transfer. The idea therefore remains standing.

Buchanan all’Inter: 30%

Despite the interest in Mazraoui, Inter won’t give up the track Buchanan. Much will depend on the leeway the club will have in the summer. It is clear, however, that Buchanan, who receives less than 500,000 euros a year of engagement, represents an opportunity. Second calciomercato.com, the Belgian club could decide to monetize the Canadian’s good performances in the summer. The nerazzurri continue to observe the player, waiting to figure out how to move.

Grimaldo all’Inter: 20%

From Portugal they are sure: theInter she came back up Grimaldo. The Brazilian from Benfica’s contract is about to expire and half of Europe has fallen on him. Benfica want to try to keep him and will present an ad hoc offer shortly. However, the player seems determined to change the scene. Marotta has re-established relations with the player’s entourage to formulate an offer. At this moment the player hasn’t made a decision on his future, but Inter remain vigilant.

