Will Michigan vault to the top?

RJ Young

FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

The big question when the College Football Playoff selection committee unveils its rankings tonight: Would we see a new No. 1?

The answer ultimately was no, as Georgia remained No. 1, followed by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Washington and No. 4 Florida State. Ohio State, which lost to Michigan on Saturday, dropped to No. 6, behind No. 5 Oregon.

I shared my thoughts on the rankings with a special live episode of “The Number One College Football Show,” which you can watch right here.

The committee has shown that it is comfortable shifting the order at the top of the rankings, even while the elite teams continue to pile up victory after victory.

And Michigan had a case for No. 1.

We went nine weeks saying that Michigan hadn’t played anybody. Then the Wolverines went out and beat Penn State in Happy Valley.

Then, just in case anyone decided that Penn State wasn’t good, the Wolverines doubled down and beat the Buckeyes handily.

I have Michigan at No. 1, while the AP voters have Georgia in that spot. And honestly, you can’t go wrong either way. Georgia is good, and I’d love to see these teams play again. I think this Michigan team, with McCarthy running the show, would give the Bulldogs a game.

The College Football Playoff Rankings as of Nov. 28.

Georgia (12-0)Michigan (12-0)Washington (12-0)Florida State (12-0)Oregon (11-1)Ohio State (11-1)Texas (11-1)Alabama (11-1)Missouri (10-2)Penn State (10-2)Ole Miss (10-2)Oklahoma (10-2)LSU (9-3)Louisville (10-2)Arizona (9-3)Iowa (10-2)Notre Dame (9-3)Oklahoma State (9-3)NC State (9-3)Oregon State (8-4)Tennessee (8-4)Tulane (11-1)Clemson (8-4)Liberty (12-0)Kansas State (8-4)

More on the College Football Playoff Rankings

Tuesday’s reveal was the fifth of six rankings announcements, with the final Top 25 to be unveiled on Sunday morning.

The top four teams will compete in the CFP semifinals, which will be held on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The national championship game will be held on Jan. 8 in Houston.

College Football Rankings remaining 2023 schedule

Sunday, Dec. 3: Noon ET (Selection Sunday)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast “The Number One College Football Show.” Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to “The RJ Young Show” on YouTube.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Facebook

X

