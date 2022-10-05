Original title: Will not specifically defend Wu Lei!Guoan coach: We have good defenders and midfielders

On October 5th, Beijing time, the Beijing Guoan team will challenge the Shanghai Haigang team, which has been in good shape recently. Before the game, Guoan coach Stanley and his player Gao Tianyi attended the press conference.

Stanley said at the press conference: “It’s a pleasure to play against a top opponent every time. I think the Haigang team is one of the top teams in China. We also need to play against such a strong player to test our training. Level. We have prepared a lot for this game, and we are also continuing to polish our tactics.”

Regarding the team’s preparation, Stanley said: “The most important thing is definitely to prepare for the next game and make corresponding arrangements for the next opponent. Of course, it is also important to polish your own style of play and let the players understand. My technical and tactical style of play, establishing my own tactical style of play may be more important than facing an opponent. In the past few days, we have first studied the opponent of Haigang, and after this game, we will think about Shandong.”

Regarding Wu Lei’s defense, Stanley said: “As a team, we can’t just defend against him. Wu Lei is a very good offensive player, we respect him, but it is impossible for the entire team to pay attention. It’s all on him. We have good defenders and midfielders who know what to do in defence.”

Finally, Stanley talked about Adebenro’s state. He said: “Adebenro is gradually recovering his full strength, and he is close to the state where he can start. He played 20 minutes in the last game against Dalian, and in the past We had a tutorial game a week and he played 60 minutes. We’ll let him play longer and longer at the right time and eventually start.”

Gao Tianyi said at the press conference: “Hello everyone, after a week of preparation for this game, we have made a comprehensive deployment of both offensive and defensive ends for the opponent. I hope that under the leadership of the coach, we can play a wonderful game and achieve good results.”Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: