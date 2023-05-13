Will Ragusa football remain in D? Tomorrow the decisive match Homepage, Ragusa, Sport

Time X starts tomorrow for Ragusa football. Tomorrow, at 4 pm, in the Aldo Campo stadium, against Real Aversa, there will be the decisive match to stay in Serie D. Salvation is at stake. Two results out of three are valid, the win and the draw, but in the latter case only after any extra time. Coach Filippo Raciti’s comment on the eve of the most awaited match of the season: “Our team is doing well, the team wants to achieve this goal at all costs. The week was characterized by this fixed thought: the blue group wants to save itself at all costs. We had the possibility of being able to count on important stimuli, starting with last Sunday’s victory over the Vibonese, given that success had been missing for a very long time. But the boys, I want to make it clear, certainly lacked victory, they never lacked the will nor the awareness of being a great group. It’s clear, we have entered this negative mechanism of the playouts and, therefore, we must have the strength to come out of it all together”.

“Real Aversa – continues Raciti speaking of the opponent – ​​is a team of great quality, young people with a great desire to do things and with considerable light-heartedness. An opponent, therefore, very difficult for this type of race. We’re talking about an organized group that, in the initial phase of the season, started like us and then let itself go a bit due to a whole series of vicissitudes. But I am aware of the strength they have and, for this reason, I say that a more difficult match could not have happened”. “Of course, as far as we are concerned – concludes the coach of the blue eagles – the public can give us a big hand, they have always shown that they are present, always warm towards us, especially when necessary. Our fans? They are with us and we are with them, we have to eliminate all the negative aspects of this year. That’s why I say that we really need everyone.”