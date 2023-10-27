Will Robert Lewandowski Make a Return to the FC Barcelona XI in the Classic?

Will Lewandowski Return to the XI?

The entire world is preparing to come to a standstill for ninety minutes, this Saturday, October 28, starting at 4:15 p.m. (4:15 PM CEST), with the dispute of the Classic. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have a lot at stake on the eleventh day of LaLiga EA SPORTS 2023/2024. The Estadi Olímpic Lluís Compannys, from now on, will dress up to host the most important duel between clubs in the world in which the tension, demand, and competitiveness will be maximum.

Both teams arrive with a point difference in the classification (25 vs 24, with the White House as the leader and the Blaugrana in third place), so the demand is increasing. In the Barça section, there are several doubts that Xavi Hernández’s lineup will present, since it will depend on the availability of the injured players. With all this in mind, we review the possible lineups for the first great Clásico of the season:

Probable lineups for FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid

XI del FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen Cancelo, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Gündogan, Gavi, Fermín; Ferran Torres, Lewandowski and Joao Felix.

Real Madrid XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham; Vinicius and Rodrygo.

Ter Stegen

The Mönchengladbach goalkeeper is recovering his best form and is being decisive for Barça, especially at home. In LaLiga, he has only conceded two goals in Montjuïc. A fact that cannot go unnoticed against a Real Madrid team that has several important players who join the attack very easily. The long shots of Toni Kroos or Fede Valverde, as well as the insistence of Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Jr, could be the great dangers for Ter Stegen in the Classic.

Cancelo-Araújo-Christensen-Balde

Xavi will bet on his best possible defense to try to minimize and keep the Madridistas away from Ter Stegen’s area. Cancelo would start on the right side and would be in charge of stopping Vinicius Jr, although he will also receive help from Ronald Araújo, who will form the central pair with Andreas Christensen. Alejandro Balde will be in charge of defending the left wing once again.

Fermín-Gündogan-Gavi

In the center of the field, there is a big doubt: the ownership of Fermín López or Oriol Romeu. The 20-year-old player is coming off a great game in the Champions League and has every chance to appear in the starting has printed the last shocks. It is the big doubt because Ílkay Gündogan and Gavi are indisputable. All that remains is to define the role of both.

Ferran-Lewandowski-Joao Félix

Upfront, the big question will be whether or not Lewandowski is present in the starting eleven. It will depend on the sensations, but everything seems to indicate that he will be present at the crash. If this is the case, Ferran Torres aims to appear on the right wing (with the option of Lamine Yamal) and Joao Félix on the left wing to accompany the Polish ‘9’. Raphinha, in principle, will be an alternative that he can bet on as a stimulus.

