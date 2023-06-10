Will Simone Inzaghi win with Inter Milan?

The Inzaghi surname has long been associated with Filippo, the 2006 world champion. But as a coach, brother Simone is much more successful. Above all, he knows how to win finals.

Inzaghi is a popular surname in Italian football. For a long time he was primarily associated with the former striker by the first name Filippo, two-time Champions League winner with AC Milan, world champion in 2006. They called him “Superpippo” during his playing days. Now the talk of the other Inzaghi, Filippo’s younger brother Simone, is growing. He was also a successful striker, especially at Lazio Roma. The 47-year-old, little Inzaghi, was called “Inzaghino” because everyone was oriented towards his big, more successful brother. But as a coach, the little one has outperformed the big brother. Suddenly Inzaghino is big.

While Filippo is trying his hand at coaching second division side Reggina Calcio, Simone is in the Champions League final with Inter Milan this Saturday. Nobody would have expected Inter there at the beginning of the season. In April, the manager faced sacking after the team, which had slipped to sixth place in Serie A, lost three straight games and picked up just one point from five games. He was identified as the main person responsible for the misery. Conversely, the famous season finale is primarily his merit.