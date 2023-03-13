Home Sports Will Smith’s tremendous physical change since the controversial Oscars 2022
03/13/2023 at 11:01

CET


The actor has changed a lot since the slap he gave at the Oscars

We have recently seen him in Towards Freedom, by Antoine Fuqua

Will Smith was the great protagonist of the Oscar 2022 by slapping him across the face Chris Rock. The reason? An unfortunate joke about the physique of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Since then, it can be said that the interpreter has been the victim of a brutal physical change until his last appearance in towards freedoma film by Antoine Fuqua with which Will Smith reappeared.

But before talking about this physical change, let’s talk about the 180 degree turn suffered by Will Smith’s career. The interpreter has not been the same again, with a lower offer of jobs for him. However, little by little this is changing, being the protagonist of i am legend 2a film that is currently in the process of pre-production.

Now, let’s focus on Will Smith and its physical change: if you have seen Emancipation (towards freedom in Spain), you will have realized that his characterization leaves us with a Will Smith that you have never seen before.

A much more mature image, typical of a person of almost 60 years. However, he was playing a slave who runs away from a plantation after being whipped, so his physical state is lamentable. How about? What a job the makeup team did!

