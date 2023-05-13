Home » Will Still (Reims): “The impression of having given the match to Lens”
Will Still (Reims): “The impression of having given the match to Lens”

Will Still (Reims coach, after the 2-1 defeat at Lens): “I have a lot of regrets, frustration. We have the feeling that Lens did not win, and that we gave the match to Lens. For 25 minutes, we put a system in place that has greatly hampered the best team in Ligue 1 at the moment. We brought this game and this team into the almost perfect situation. Then we almost commit suicide by offering a penalty that I can’t understand. There is no danger.

We talked about managing emotions, key moments. We did not know how to manage them. After the rest, of course, there is a very high class action from Seko Fofana, but we are too wait-and-see. We are too far, we watch him do it. This is the very high level, and we are not there yet. We lost against stronger and smarter than us. »

