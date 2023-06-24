Home » Will the Kings try to wrest Draymond Green from the Warriors?
Will the Kings try to wrest Draymond Green from the Warriors?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst talks about the Sacramento Kings’ moves in Thursday’s NBA Draft, with Holmes’ trade to the Mavs freeing up salary space for Free Agency.

According to the reporter, an attempt for Draymond Green cannot be ruled out.

“Dray has a great relationship with Mike Brown, Now they have the money (around 33 million), if they want, to give him more than the Player Option he had with Golden State. … The Kings can now try to convince Draymond Green, and it would be very interesting because he is the exact type of player they need. We’ll talk about it again soon…”

