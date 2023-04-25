Will UEFA exclude Juventus from the Cups for capital gains? The situation – breaking latest news

Of Ariadne Ravelli

In Nyon they are conducting a parallel investigation but are waiting for the results of the Italian sports justice system. If the capital gains process doesn’t finish in time for the cup winners lists, they could to act on their own initiative

Juventus excluded from the Cups by decision of UEFA? Like everything related to the judicial affair of the Juventus club, it is difficult to make predictions. It is known that in Nyon they had the papers sent by the Turin public prosecutor’s office and are carrying out a parallel investigation. What you always knew that UEFA was awaiting the conclusion of the Italian sports justice procedure which, as is known, after the passage to the Guarantee Board partially accepted the appeal of Juventus and some of the minor managers, from Nedved down, (confirming for the convictions of the club’s top management, Agnelli, Cherubini, Paratici, Arrivabene for sporting disloyalty) and remanded the proceedings to the Federal Court of Appeal which will have to justify or remodulate the sentence.

According to what thein the sports gazette today, if there is no time to arrive at the conclusion of the procedure in good time, UEFA, through the Fairplay panel, could also proceed and decide on its own. And the decision would not be favorable to Juventus, because the case is considered serious: there was one settlement agreement achieved on the basis of the financial statements presented to UEFA, but if these were to be considered false UEFA could decide for expulsion from the Cups. If Juventus fail to qualify for a UEFA competition, the ban will be applied the next time they do so, the first useful season. Naturally, then the club could still turn to the CAS to challenge the UEFA decision.

But what are the times that should be taken as a reference? The FIGC wants to communicate teams that go to the Cups by 10 June to UEFAand to definitively close the capital gains proceeding (read: return to the Federal Court of Appeal and possible development of a possible further appeal for legitimacy issues) it will be necessary to run: it all depends on when the motivations of the Guarantee College arrive, for which there are 30 days of time. But, should they arrive sooner, there is optimism of being able to carry out the appeal procedure around 21-22 May and therefore close on time. According to a scenario that seems likely, the Federal Court of Appeal could decide for a reasonable and afflictive penalty in this championship, a certain number of points that would take away Juventus at least one place in the Champions League. But as mentioned, UEFA would be ready to exclude the club from every European Cup.

If UEFA, on the other hand, as it seems, is willing to wait even until August (at least in time for the Conference League playoffs) then there are certainly no timing problems, at least as regards the first line, however. Because for the second line of investigation, maneuvering salaries, capital gains bis and relations with agents, instead the times are much longer (the deadline for the defense to present the briefs expires the day after tomorrow and then the referrals could start).

That's why the scenario of plea bargaining is growing, perhaps even before the referrals are triggered (in this case the sentence is reduced by half): the idea of ​​the defense could be, using an instrument of criminal law, to place different offenses continuously because they all fall within the same criminal design . The road is neither easy nor trivial, but the advantage for Juventus could be evident: discounting everything this year while avoiding pending payments on next season. All the more reason if rumors come from Nyon about the desire to exclude Juventus from the cup competitions this year anyway.