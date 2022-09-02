Will Wu Yibing, the first Chinese mainland male player to reach the top 32 of a Grand Slam, become the next Li Na?

“Starway”



Ranking rocket

On the morning of September 1, Beijing time, in the second round of the men’s singles match of the US Open, Wu Yibing, a player from Hangzhou, China, advanced to the top 32 of the Grand Slam, creating a new history of Chinese tennis.

Wu Yibing still looked at the victory with a very calm mentality, “Actually, there is no special mood. After all, the game is not over yet, and I still have to continue to work hard to play the next round. What I need to do now is to rest well and keep fighting for the next round. The desire to play games, that’s what a professional player should do.”

Wu Yibing could have made history earlier and proved his strength earlier. But in the past three years, due to injuries and a long recovery period, he has not been able to return to the international arena sooner. At the beginning of this year, he returned to the international arena, and at this time, his ATP ranking had fallen outside the 1000. But it took Wu Yibing only 7 months to successfully qualify for the US Open Men’s Singles Qualifying Tournament. After advancing to the second round of the US Open, his instant ranking has reached 129. The rocket-like rise shows that he really has the strength to show his strength in the Grand Slam tournament.

At the post-match press conference, when Wu Yibing was asked how he thought he had caused heated discussions in the Chinese media, he humorously replied: “It means that I am handsome!” The audience burst into laughter. I hope Wu Yibing can always cope with the tough competition tests with a relaxed and peaceful mind. In the next round, he faced the top players in professional tennis. Talking about the preparations for this game, he said: “My current physical fitness is good, of course, it depends on the recovery situation tomorrow, because usually there will be a physical reaction on the second day of the game.” He is looking forward to playing with Medved. Husband competes.

“Money Way”

Future commercial value or super Li Na

In the post-“Big Three Era” of men’s professional tennis, the new forces in the new era have always attracted the attention of the media and business circles. As a new generation leader in Chinese men’s tennis, Wu Yibing will undoubtedly attract the attention of the world. In the third round of the US Open, as the defending champion’s opponent, Wu Yibing is very likely to stand on the center court of the US Open – Arthur Ashe Stadium. At that time, no matter what the result of this event is, Wu Yibing will be noticed by the world.

As Wu Yibing himself said, he not only made history, but more importantly, he must bring confidence to Chinese fans and children that we will have more good players in the future. In fact, we have long been There should be such players.” From then on, the development of Chinese men’s tennis will attract more and more people’s attention. Many young tennis dreams will sprout because of this; the new generation of Chinese men’s tennis who are working hard, such as Zhang Zhizhen and Shang Juncheng, will be seen by more people; the commercial value of Chinese men’s tennis will gradually emerge. .

After his contract with Nike expired, Wu Yibing switched to Adidas this year. The first round of the US Open qualifying round was his first match as an Adidas player. Wu Yibing defeated his opponent in straight sets and advanced strongly, proving his strength and commercial value to the new sponsors. With Wu Yibing making new breakthroughs in the US Open, I believe that there will be new brand owners who will offer him commercial sponsorship. Some people in the industry even believe that Wu Yibing’s future commercial value may exceed Li Na.

In 2014, after Li Na won the second Grand Slam trophy, she has 13 endorsements, including Nike, Rolex, Bai Baoli, Mercedes-Benz and other first-line brands. That year, Li Na ranked 14th on the Forbes Athlete Earnings list, earning $23.6 million, of which $18 million came from commercial endorsements. It is worth mentioning that Wu Yibing and Li Na have quite a relationship. In June 2018, 18-year-old Wu Yibing signed with Li Na’s agency IMG.

Tennis is one of the sports with the highest commercial value. Not long ago, Forbes released the list of the world‘s highest-paid athletes in 2022, Federer ranked seventh, with a total annual income of 90.7 million US dollars, of which 700,000 US dollars were earned on the field and 90 million US dollars were earned off the field. Endorsement brands include Uniqlo and Rolex. It is estimated that the top ten highest-paid tennis stars have collectively generated $316 million over the past year. As the “first brother” of Chinese tennis, Wu Yibing not only brought infinite surprises to Chinese fans, but also made people look forward to the commercial prospects of China Men’s Tennis Net.