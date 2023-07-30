Willi Orban: “For breakfast there is raw meat twice a week, mostly tartare”

Willi Orban has won the DFB Cup twice in a row as central defender and head of defense with RB Leipzig. The 30-year-old was once again the man from Leipzig with the most minutes played last season. He doesn’t see his future at any other club – with one exception, as he explains with a wink. About his recipes for success, RB Leipzig and his stem cell donation.

Ask: Mr. Orban, you prevail against new competition every year. What is your secret of success?

Willi Orban: (smiles) Maybe it’s the secret of the club’s success that there is a constant with me. But seriously: I’m like a wine – the older, the better. I’ve just found the rhythm, especially physically, and I know exactly when I have to set which stimulus in order to be top fit for the game. Good performance comes from experience.

Ask: After every game you always swear by your own shake. They say you’re not allowed to be spoken to before…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

