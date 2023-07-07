Home » William Saliba: Arsenal defender signs new four-year contract
Sports

by admin
Saliba only made his first-team debut for Arsenal in August

Arsenal defender William Saliba has signed a new four-year deal until 2027.

The 22-year-old French centre-back became a key player for the Gunners last season after making his first-team debut in August.

He played 33 games, 27 in the Premier League, and scored three goals in all competitions.

The Gunners spent much of the season at the top of the table before losing out to eventual champions Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “To have William extend his contract with us was something we have wanted to do for a long time. William proved last season just how good and how important he is to our squad.

“The ability he has at his young age of just 22 is exciting, and there is of course so much more room for development with any player at this stage of their career. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with William in the years to come.”

Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain were reportedly interested in Saliba.

His breakthrough season followed three loan spells in French football, having initially joined the club from St Etienne for £27m in 2019 when Unai Emery was Arsenal manager.

