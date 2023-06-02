Home » Willy Hernangomez: Sergio Scariolo is the best coach I’ve had in his career
Willy Hernangomez: Sergio Scariolo is the best coach I’ve had in his career

Willy Hernangomez praised Sergio Scariolo calling him the best coach he had in his career during his interview with DXT Campeon.

These are the words of the center of the New Orleans Pelicans.

“We spoke through texts and calls. The relationship we have is much closer than usual between a manager and a player. He was the coach who directed me the longest. He saw me grow up, scolded me a lot and helped me become a much better player.”

“For me Sergio is the best coach I’ve had in my career. We have a very personal relationship and I am looking forward to starting with the national team so that he can continue to correct me and improve me ”.

