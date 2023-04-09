Home Sports WILLY JERVIS SPRING TRIATHON | Sportdimontagna.com
The ideal setting of the Alta Val Pellice allows you to combine mountain biking with ski mountaineering by using two wheels to travel along the farm road that goes up from the hamlet of Villanova to the Prà basin (10 km / 550 m elevation gain). From there, leave the MTBs to put on boots and skis and climb to Colle Selliere (1100 m altitude gain) where the finish line is located. The race ends with the climb but not the fun, because from Colle di you can enjoy a fantastic descent on spring snow until you reach the transition area and recover the MTBs again. Easy flat transfer to Rifugio Jervis for convivial lunch and prize giving.

The snow conditions are excellent with the valley still covered in snow and the presence of a consolidated surface in the ski mountaineering section.

The event will be in commemoration of the partisan Willy Jervis, to whom the homonymous refuge at the entrance to the Prà basin is dedicated and in memory of the Alpine Guide Luca Prochet.
Furthermore, the environmental aspect will also be enhanced, in fact, in that area of ​​the Alta Val Pellice, there is an endemism, the Lanza salamander (Salamandra lanzai), a totally black salamander included in the IUCN Red List as a vulnerable species.

Please note the non-competitive nature of the event but focused on entertainment under the banner of sport.

Registrations open on www.wedosport.net – They are information www.caivalpellice.it

