Wimbledon 2023: Alfie Hewett beaten by Tokito Oda in wheelchair singles final

Wimbledon 2023: Alfie Hewett beaten by Tokito Oda in wheelchair singles final

Hewett has won three singles titles at both the US Open and French Open and one at the Australian OpenVenue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 JulyCoverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Great Britain’s Alfie Hewett missed out on a career Grand Slam in singles as he lost to Tokito Oda in the Wimbledon men’s wheelchair singles final.

The 17-year-old top seed from Japan won 6-4 6-2 to claim his second major title after winning last month’s French Open.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam singles title seven-time major champion Hewett has not won.

It is his second straight defeat in the Wimbledon final after he lost last year to Japan’s Shingo Kunieda.

More to follow.

