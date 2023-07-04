Home » Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray says he’s ‘the best I’ve felt in five years’
Andy Murray tells BBC Sport he is feeling better going into Wimbledon 2023 than he has at any time in the past “five or six years”.

Follow Wimbledon live across BBC TV, radio and online, with comprehensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, BBC Sport mobile app and Red Button.

