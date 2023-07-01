Home » Wimbledon 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ‘super happy’ about All England Club return
Aryna Sabalenka is aiming for a second Grand Slam title after winning her maiden at the Australian Open in January

Aryna Sabalenka says she is “super happy” to be back at Wimbledon after the Belarusian was reduced to tears by watching it on television last year.

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from the grass-court Grand Slam last year because of the nations’ involvement in the invasion of Ukraine.

Belarusian second seed Sabalenka reached the 2021 semi-finals and is among the favourites this year.

“I really missed this place. I can’t believe that I’m here,” she said.

“I didn’t watch Wimbledon a lot last year. I felt so bad.

“I was at home having a little vacation, then practicing. I just couldn’t watch it.

“Every time if Wimbledon would be on TV, I would cry, so I decided just to stay away from Wimbledon last year.”

Australian Open champion Sabalenka, 25, started her pre-tournament news conference on Saturday by saying she was not going to “talk about politics”.

At last month’s French Open, she did not take part in open news conferences after two of her matches, saying she felt “unsafe” after being challenged by a Ukrainian reporter about her position on the war.

“I’m here to talk about tennis only. Please respect that,” she said.

Barred from Wimbledon last year in the immediate aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, the participation of Russians and Belarusians this year was dependent on signing a personal declaration of neutrality.

This means they cannot express support for the invasion, or for the leadership of either Russian president Vladimir Putin or Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

At Roland Garros, Sabalenka said she does not support her president Lukashenko “right now” because of his backing of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Wimbledon decided to donate more than £500,000 to Ukraine relief after the “difficult decision” to lift its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Elina Svitolina – one of the most high-profile Ukrainian sport stars and a 2019 semi-finalist – thanked the UK for its support of her nation as it continues to try to repel Russian forces.

Asked what reception she expected by the Wimbledon crowd, Sabalenka said: “I have no expectations. I only have hope that they will support me.”

