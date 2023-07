Daria Kasatkina tells BBC Sport coming out was the right decision, even though it means she no longer lives in her home country of Russia, which has strict laws on LGBTQ+ rights.

Kasatkina will play Great Britain’s Jodie Burrage in the second round at Wimbledon.

