Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic for history, the obstacle is Alcaraz. And the Italians? How many questions

There is a question hovering among the meadows of Wimbledonthird Grand Slam of the season, starting on Monday 3 July: who can worry Novak Djokovic? Nole has been defending champion since four years consecutiveis undoubtedly the strongest player on grass and arrives at the Championships having lifted bothAustralian Open that the Roland Garrosalso reaching the record figure of 23 Slam in career. A first half of the season that translates into two words that have once again entered the mind of the Serbian after two years: Grande Slam. This is now the big goal, to hit a feat which has been missing in men’s tennis since 1969 and from the feminine one from 1988. Wimbledon is the third station on this journey, this time also bringing with it the opportunity to hook up Roger Federer con 8 titles nin the special ranking of the most successful in the history of the most famous tournament in the world.

Statistics and stimuli that make our question difficult to answer, yet someone who can get in the way there is. And the name is the usual, that of Carlos Alcaraz, the number 1 in the world. The Spaniard is back from first win on grass in the prestigious 500 of the Queen’s (the fifth of the season) and is the only one to own the technical qualities e mental to overcome Nole. In addition there is also the precious experience of Roland Garroswhen only an infinite series of cramps they prevented Carlos from ousting the Serbian from the tournament. A management error that is unlikely to repeat itself. And then there is an interesting fact that illustrates better than others how Alcaraz is growing exponentially on this surface. His first title came only at theeleventh game. To get an idea, it took Federer 32 games, Nadal 38, Djokovic 48.

But it’s not just him. Another with the potential to annoy Djokovic is Nick Kyrgios, finalist a year ago and able to beat him several times in the past. The Australian, however, is not at his best form physics and its conditions are all to be verified. For him, a further push represents the possibility of being able to take revenge on Nole in the quarterfinals. For all the others, however, the distance seems to be unbridgeableobviously taking for granted the presence of a top Djokovic on Center Court.

Chapter Italians – Compared to the last editions (from 2019 onwards) our Azzurri present themselves at the gates of Church Road together with one condition a little understated and to many interrogatives to answer. The first of all concerns the situation of Matteo Berrettini (first round vs Lorenzo Sonego). The 2021 finalist, in the last four years, had become a certainty on the green surface and one of the most dangerous opponents by Djokovic. Today, however, he arrives at Wimbledon in the company of physical problems who are making this season an authentic one calvary. In recent days the hypothesis was also raised that the Roman could even to forfeit for the second consecutive year (in 2022 it was the Covid to put him out). A precarious state that also characterizes Jannik Sinner (debut vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo). After the semifinal in 1000 Of Montecarlo (and an exciting first part of the season) the South Tyrolean seems to have entered one negative spiral from which he is struggling to get out, between muscle aches and performance not up to par: withdrawal a Barcelonathe disappointing defeats right against Cerundolo in Rome and Altmaier in the second round of Roland Garros, the new retirement ad Halle. This tournament must become one watershed to resume the path interrupted three months ago and give new impetus to the ambitious Atp Finals Of Torino.

The only one who arrives at Wimbledon with positive feelings is Lorenzo musetti (first match vs John Paul Varillas). Its growth in recent weeks has been slow but constant (and the best ranking at number 15 stands there to prove it), as well as the confidence con the grass, a surface that can enhance his technical and athletic skills. Plus Musetti has everything to gain from this tournament in terms of ranking points, since last year went out in the first round. A complex picture therefore, which however does not prevent us from expecting some exploit, in particular by Sinner and Musetti. In fact, if we exclude Djokovic and Alcaraz (on paper clearly superior to the competition), the two blues can compete with practically anyone occupying the top 20 of the standings: Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rublev, Rune, Auger-Aliassime, Fritz, Tiafoe, Hurkacz, De Minaur. The only real problem if anything comes from the side of the board. Both were drawn from that of Novak Djokovic. Musetti would cross him with the eighthsSinner invece in semifinal. But if it gets there it would already be a huge success.

