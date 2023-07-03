Wimbledon 2023, five players to follow — Sportellate.it

With more and less known names.

Wimbledon. It is true that it is a rather long word, but nine letters are not enough to explain everything that is inside. It’s the beginning of summer, it’s a succession of clouds that – like Rorschach’s spots – take the form of infinite dreams and fears. It is the green stage on which to watch poetry come to life. Playing on the grass has an atavistic link with childhood and childhood is the realm where play is sacred. Now, for the next two weeks, we have the right to go back.

Wimbledon is the yearning melancholy for the past – you think back every time to your first time, to the ancient heroes, whether they are Borg, McEnroe, Boris, Edberg, Sampras or others according to age, and to the lack of Federer that is felt here more stronger than elsewhere – but also the blind and irrational certainty that the tennis ceremony will continue until the end of the world. In reality, everything is set up for Djokovic to continue his bleak and unchallenged dominion over these lands to the point of still feeding on his beloved herb, possibly only threatened by the ferocious Alcaraz. But we wanted to have fun imagining some daring and crazy alternative.

Aleksandr Bublik

Ode to madness. It’s not easy to describe what it feels like to watch them play Aleksandr Bublik; a mixture of pleasure and discomfort, an emotional short circuit that hypnotizes you but in certain moments makes you feel sick. This irreverent boy with an oblique smile tries in every way to flaunt a sort of de-dramatization, yet the tragedy can be read in his eyes. Maybe because he lives his madness with the consistent devotion of someone who can’t do otherwise. He doesn’t look for every way to win, on the contrary he refuses any compromise, rather sacrificing victory in order to remain himself. That’s why we have to love him when he loses and we have to roll our eyes when he wins. Because he wins with an ace from second; because he loses by serving from below; because he explores all the tennis shots with an almost forced ingenuity, regardless of who is on the other side of the net.

With three out of five he did little: he lacks physical and mental continuity. His blackouts are often fatal to him, his talent ends up crushed by the cunning, regularity and adaptability of his opponents. Yet he won Halle, right in Federer’s inner garden. Yes, he won: he beat Sinner, Zverev among others and overtook Rublev in a difficult final in three sets. He knew how to suffer without falling and, to return to a more pragmatic level, he accumulated hours on the pitch, confidence and athletic condition. And so we can hope that the magic fades over London for a couple of weeks, in a not too magnanimous area of ​​the billboard that immediately sees Mc Donald – in good shape – and Wolf, before Aliassime – convoluted but formidable – Rublev/Kyrgios, then Nole to quarterfinals and we don’t talk about it anymore because it doesn’t make sense to think beyond. It is objectively impossible, but the heart cannot be controlled.

Tallon Greek Railway

At Wimbledon, with a good serve and an effective forehand you can work wonders. We Italians then saw it firsthand, when in 2021 Matteo Berrettini brutalized the All England Club, losing only in the final to a monumental Djokovic. Unfortunately for us, in this piece we will not talk about Berrettini; he himself said that he doesn’t have high expectations and that he takes everything as it will come, match after match.

On the other hand, those who can feed some expectations on themselves are Tallon Greek Railway, hands down the most exotic name you’ll find on this list. In reality it’s not even too risky, given that about two weeks ago he won the 250m in ‘s-Hertogenbosch by beating a very fit Alex de Minaur, and in Halle he lost in three sets in the quarterfinals against Rublev, then a finalist.

His adventure on English lawns begins with a demanding challenge, given the inconvenience of an opponent like Fucsovics, who even eliminated Sinner and Rublev two years ago. Looking beyond however, Griekspoor could prove to be the real surprise of that part of the draw, with a probable third round against Daniil Medvedev. The theoretical quarter-final would then be with one between Norrie and Tsitsipas, two of the frankly more affordable top players.

In short, the Dutchman is the typical player that it’s better not to face on grass. He moves quite well despite being one meter eighty-eight and is very dangerous on the straight diagonal. A serious player, Griekspoor. So serious that if you go under the video of his victory in ‘s-Hertogenbosch the first comment that appears reads: “First time I see Griekspoor smile”. Perhaps, rather than on the grass, it’s better never to meet him.

Sebastian Corda

“I feel like one of the favorites for the Championships”. No, Djokovic didn’t say it and neither did his rival Carlos Alcaraz. He has it said Sebastian Korda after beating Tiafoe in the Round of 16 at Queen’s.

As arrogant as it may seem, Korda’s statement helps us to frame himself and this edition of Wimbledon. In fact, excluding the two super favorites for the final, the most absolute uncertainty reigns in the draw. And it is in situations like this that surprises flock. Playing on grass today sees a very large middle class of performers. People who play well for heaven’s sake, but certainly don’t excel. In this context, Sebastian Korda is perhaps the best of the non-excellent. Among the first of those who are not named Novak or Carlos.

Then the American is not entirely wrong. At Queen’s he beat Evans, Tiafoe and Norrie proving to be perfectly at ease despite some physical problems. The semi-final clearly lost against Alcaraz is the demonstration of what was said a little while ago, and it doesn’t surprise us.

Regular from the baseline and surprisingly imaginative at the net, Korda’s purposeful play can pose a problem for anyone. The scoreboard smiles at him, given that theoretically Norrie and Tsitsipas separate him from a possible quarter-final. The first has already shown that he can beat him a few days ago, while with the second there is only one precedent that dates back to 2021: 7-6 6-3 for the Greek on concrete in Cincinnati. However, things have changed in a bit, and Korda wants nothing more than to prove to everyone that he is right, going all the way.

Frances Tiafoe

The American dream on green lawns. The last time was in 2000, when Sampras made it seven times at the Championships. Pistol Pete is still the second player with the highest winning percentage (90%) at Wimbledon. In the States they have been waiting for an heir for twenty years. Frances Tiafoe he is going through the highest moment of his career, reaching the top 10 thanks to the convincing victory in Stuttgart. Big Foe is considered by all to be a joker, one to mess with both on and off the pitch. Someone who makes fun an essential element of their game. Until recently though, there was nothing else. Entertainment and discontinuity, a loop that seemed destined to repeat itself forever.

Then something clicked. A series of good results introduced in him a new and adult feeling – responsibility. Tiafoe has completed. He has added to his tennis that purely competitive component that he was missing. He continues to play for the public of course, but now he also plays for himself, and in a solitary sport like tennis that’s the key to going far. Behind that apparently sluggish gait lies the hunger of those who know they have wasted time and now have the urgency to make themselves heard.

The imagination and his ability to stand at the head of the crowd make him one of the scariest loose cannons of the tournament, facilitated by a draw that sees Holger Rune as the only obstacle up to the quarter-finals, in a challenge good versus bad which promises entertainment. What Tiafoe will try to bring to the Wimbedon fields is controlled unpredictability, a confusing but manageable environment, treated with kid gloves so that it doesn’t degenerate into total chaos, from where even someone like him struggles to re-emerge. The border is thin.

Andy Murray

Last tango in London? Sir Andy Murray is an oak of tennis, the only earthling to rise to number one in the era of the demigods, so as to force public opinion to expand the club and coin the fab four. It took an iron will, which however disappears in comparison with the superhuman effort made to get back to the top among titanium prostheses, operating theaters and physical adventures that would have knocked anyone down. We have seen him fight in the worst challengers in the world and therefore we love him even if we hated him in his prime. A book could be written about this, but let’s go back to the here and now. Slam animal it has always been and still is; he proved it in Australia against Berrettini and Kokkinakis, only that the rankings of the last few years forced him into grueling first rounds that jeopardize his subsequent path.

But here it arrives in good condition, hush hush; after a rather frustrating land campaign (in which he still lifted a challenger), he moved to England well in advance and has been on the surface for a month with good results: victories at the Surbiton and Nottingham tournaments – ten games in a row – bode well, while the subsequent defeats at Queens and in exhibition could allow him not to arrive with his tongue on the ground. As usual, the start won’t be easy: Tsitsipas is on a collision course, but Andy is still tactically able to bring anyone to school and grass could allow him a rebirth. On the other hand, he’s also the only one who beat Djokovic in the final here, ten years ago now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

