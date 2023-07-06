Home » Wimbledon 2023: GB’s Boulter wins 24-shot rally against Viktoriya Tomova
Wimbledon 2023: GB’s Boulter wins 24-shot rally against Viktoriya Tomova

Watch Britain’s Katie Boulter win a 24-shot rally against Viktoriya Tomova before beating the Bulgarian to reach the third round at Wimbledon.

MATCH REPORT: Liam Broady beats Casper Ruud, Katie Boulter through, Jan Choinski out

Follow Wimbledon coverage across BBC iPlayer,BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

