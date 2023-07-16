Home » Wimbledon 2023: Hsieh Su-wei & Barbora Strycova win second Wimbledon doubles title together
Wimbledon 2023: Hsieh Su-wei & Barbora Strycova win second Wimbledon doubles title together

Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 JulyCoverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova claimed their second Wimbledon women’s doubles title together by defeating Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens.

The pair, both 37, beat the third seeds 7-5 6-4 under the roof on Centre Court.

Taiwanese Hsieh and Czech Strycova won their first Wimbledon title together in 2019.

Hsieh is now a four-time Wimbledon doubles champion, having also won alongside Belgium’s Mertens in 2021 and Peng Shuai of China in 2013.

Taking to Centre Court after Carlos Alcaraz claimed the men’s singles title, both pairs struggled to hold serve until Hsieh and Strycova got the decisive break to win the opening set, secured when Australia’s Hunter hit a forehand into the net.

Breaks were exchanged in the second before Hsieh and Strycova broke for a second time at 5-4, with Hsieh hitting a superb cross-court winner on their second championship point.

Strycova, who said in May she would retire after the US Open, confirmed afterwards it was indeed her last Wimbledon, adding “I couldn’t ask for a better finish.”

