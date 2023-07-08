Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter faces Elena Rybakina for fourth-round place

Venue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 JulyCoverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Britain’s Katie Boulter will face the biggest challenge of her Wimbledon so far when she plays defending champion Elena Rybakina on Saturday.

Boulter faces the Kazakh third seed in the third match on Centre Court – the same stage where she stunned 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova last year.

Anne Keothavong, Boulter’s Billie Jean King Cup captain, believes Rybakina “has looked vulnerable at times”.

“I think this is a good time for Katie to play against her,” she said.

“Rybakina hasn’t really come into this year’s Championships playing lots of tennis.

“She has looked vulnerable at times and, if you were in Rybakina’s shoes, you’re up against a British number one who is popular and will have the majority of that crowd supporting her.

“It is a situation I don’t think Rybakina has found herself in too often.”

Also on day six, men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz opens play on Centre Court against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry at 13:30 BST.

Women’s second seed Aryna Sabalenka and last year’s finalist Our Jabeur are also in action.

Boulter last Briton standing in singles

Boulter has enjoyed a fine grass-court season, winning her maiden WTA Tour title at Nottingham in the build-up to Wimbledon and showing superb focus to reach the third round here.

A big hitter, with an aggressive game built around her forehand, Boulter is a popular player with the home fans and is the only Briton left in either singles draw following the exits of Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady on Friday.

Boulter claimed an emotional victory over former world number one Pliskova on Centre Court last year and is aiming to channel those memories against Rybakina.

“I think I’ve got the whole entire thing in my memory, to be honest with you,” Boulter said.

“I still think about the time that I served it out. That’s something that I draw on.

“I’m already excited to play against a top player and have a go. I think they’re the moments I get excited for.”

Rybakina has had a shaky start to her title defence, having to fight back from a set down in her opener and looking unsure at times in her second-round win over Alize Cornet.

A more subdued figure on court than Boulter, the Australian Open runner-up is not worried about the home-crowd support her opponent will receive.

“The crowd won’t be supporting me that much. I’m sure it’s going to be good,” she added.

“She’s a tough player and her game is aggressive. It’s going to be tough one.”

