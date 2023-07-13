Home » Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur wishes she could swap revenge for title win
Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur wishes she could swap revenge for title win

Ons Jabeur says she wishes she could swap her Wimbledon revenge win against Elena Rybakina for victory over the Kazakh in last year’s final.

The Tunisian said she has not watched the 2022 loss as it was too “painful” and instead relied on her coach to help implement a new game plan.

“If I watch the whole match, it would have been terrible,” Jabeur, 28, said.

“I’m glad that I’m speaking with my coach a lot and he’s explaining things for me. I’ve watched a few points, but not the whole match.”

Jabeur will go on to play second seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in Thursday’s semi-finals.

Sixth seed Jabeur said even watching the Netflix tennis documentary Break Point, which covers her defeat to Rybakina, was “painful”.

Last year, she took the first set before losing 3-6 6-2 6-2 but this year she employed a more aggressive game style to seal victory.

“When we entered the court, I felt a similar feeling of playing the same match against her,” she said.

“I went for the other seat [on court] that I used last year. Maybe it’s the seat that made me win today.”

Before the match Jabeur spoke about wanting to stick “100%” to the game plan after disappointment last year.

Against a player known for her powerful shot-making, Jabeur went on the front foot more often, with the Tunisian hitting 35 winners to Rybakina’s 21.

“I said I am going for my shots because if you try to go easy with her it is not going to work,” Jabeur explained.

“It is not easy playing her but I wish we could exchange this match for the finals last year.”

Nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova said Jabeur “outslugged” Rybakina.

“What can you say? Revenge is dish best served cold,” she said on BBC TV.

“She was able to neutralise Rybakina’s power, particularly the serve, and even when the ball is in play.

“Rybakina didn’t know what to do. Ons had a plan and executed it so well.”

Jabeur is seeking her first Grand Slam title, having lost at Wimbledon and in last year’s US Open final to Iga Swiatek. She said she is a “different player” to last year.

“I don’t regret last year,” she said. “I believe last year I wasn’t ready to play this kind of match. It happened for a reason.

“I have learned a lot from the final. Definitely very proud of myself for the improvement that I did mentally, physically, and with the tennis racquet.”

