Wimbledon 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Belinda Bencic, Elina Svitolina wins against Victoria Azarenka

World number one Iga Swiatek had never been past the Wimbledon fourth round

Iga Swiatek saved two match points and Elina Svitolina beat Victoria Azarenka in a thriller as two women’s classics lit up the Wimbledon fourth round.

At the same time top seed Swiatek was fending off Belinda Bencic 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 on Centre Court, there was also quality and drama on Court One.

Ukraine’s Svitolina celebrated a 2-6 6-4 7-6 (11-9) win over Azarenka in what she called “the second happiest moment” of her life after giving birth.

But Belarusian Azarenka left to boos.

On a day at the All England Club that showcased some of the best women’s tennis from well established names, there was also a stunning performance from the next generation in the shape of Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva.

The 16-year-old qualifier won her rain-delayed third-round match against compatriot Anastasia Potapova 6-2 7-5 to advance in her first tournament on grass.

Meanwhile, American fourth seed Jessica Pegula put in a dominant display to beat Ukrainian world number 60 Lesia Tsurenko 6-1 6-3 and reach the last eight for the first time.

Pegula, who has now completed the full set of Grand Slam singles quarter-finals, will face 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova next after the Czech beat compatriot Marie Bouzkova 2-6 6-4 6-3 earlier in the day.

Swiatek recovers from the brink to win

World number one Swiatek was on the brink of losing out to Olympic champion Bencic’s high-risk strategy before she recovered to reach a first Wimbledon quarter-final, where she will face Svitolina.

Swiss 14th seed Bencic repeatedly dug herself out of trouble in remarkable style in a memorable match that kept the Centre Court gasping and guessing in equal measure.

Bencic had got off to a poor start, only her incredible ability to save break points – all six she faced – was keeping her in a first set where Swiatek was unwavering on her own serve.

However, she raced to a 5-1 lead in the tie-break before getting a taste of her own medicine. Swiatek pulled it back to 6-4 but the Pole then hit long to give away her first set of the tournament.

Swiatek took a bathroom break at the end of the first set, taking a notebook with her, and when she returned it looked as if the notes had provided her with some answers as she immediately broke.

But, as she showed so many times in that first set, Bencic can pull out her best tennis at the right times.

The Swiss got the break back as Swiatek seemed to tighten up in the sixth game and she continued the momentum to create two match points at 6-5.

But just at the moment when she needed it most, that ability to win the crucial points deserted her as she failed to return a deep shot from Swiatek, who then hit a winner on the next point to shut down the danger.

Swiatek then took charge of the resulting tie-break – in what was the first time the Pole, often known for her one-sided wins, has been taken to two tie-breaks in a match.

Bencic had a chance to go a break up in the third game of the third set but netted what proved to be her last chance to lead.

Swiatek broke in the next game for a 4-1 lead and there would be no more great escapes for Bencic, who finally succumbed when Swiatek hit a brilliant forehand cross-court winner on her first match point with three hours and three minutes on the clock.

“I feel like I needed that win to believe in myself a little bit more on this surface,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

Svitolina’s ‘second happiest moment’ after giving birth

Ukrainian wildcard Svitolina’s superb run continued against Belarusian 19th seed Azarenka in another gripping contest.

With the Russia-led war in Ukraine supported by Belarus, the match was played amid a backdrop of tension and the circumstances led Svitolina to say she had been given “extra motivation” to win.

The former world number three made a slow start and could not cope with two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka’s relentless returning in a one-sided first set.

But the Ukrainian world number 76 improved considerably in the second set, turning the match into a more even encounter and breaking for a second time at the sixth attempt to level.

The quality further increased in the decider. Azarenka hit a double fault on break point as Svitolina moved into a 3-0 lead, but the Belarusian maintained focus to wrestle her way back into the set.

Long, intense rallies were breath-taking and some gutsy holds of serve sent the contest into a first-to-10 match tie-break.

The momentum and mood continued to ebb and flow. Svitolina trailed 4-2 and 7-4, but dug deep into her mental and physical reserves again to win seven of the next nine points.

When Svitolina sealed victory, the relief and elation of what she had achieved made her fall to the court. She looked emotional as she drew the acclaim of an euphoric crowd.

“After giving birth to my daughter this is the second happiest moment of my life,” said Svitolina, who gave birth to Skai in October.

Azarenka, 33, was booed off court after the pair did not shake hands, despite Svitolina making that decision having not shaken hands with any Russian or Belarusian players since the war started.

Hearing the jeers, Azarenka paused to question why and made a gesture to the crowd before disappearing, and later said the crowd’s reaction had been “unfair”.

