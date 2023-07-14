Home » Wimbledon 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner in semi-finals
Sports

Wimbledon 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner in semi-finals

by admin
Wimbledon 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner in semi-finals

Novak Djokovic has reached his ninth Wimbledon final, having won seven of his previous eightVenue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 JulyCoverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the fifth successive year with a dominant win in the last four over Jannik Sinner.

Second seed Djokovic won 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) against the Italian eighth seed, leaving him one victory away from a record-equalling eighth men’s title.

The 36-year-old Serb could also earn a record-equalling 24th major title.

Djokovic will play Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

The pair, who contest the second semi-final later on Friday, are bidding to reach their first final at the All England Club.

By contrast, Djokovic has reached his ninth Wimbledon showpiece.

It will also be a record 35th Grand Slam final appearance after he surpassed the tally he previously shared with American Chris Evert.

Djokovic has not lost a completed match at Wimbledon since 2016 and has not been beaten on Centre Court since 2013.

More to follow.

See also  AT THE SHANGHAI 2011 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, THE BLUE “SETTEBELLO” RETURNS ON THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – SportHistoria

You may also like

Honduras National Team Selects New Coach for 2026...

Skateboard Teenagers Showcase Skills in Victoria Harbor: Building...

Kwiatkowski wins hilltop finish on the Grand Colombier

Tour de France 2023, Kwiatkowski vince sul Grand...

Bundesliga: Bayer and Xabi Alonso lure the stars...

USWNT deserves more respect as an all-time dynasty

Hong Kong Golden Bulls Suffer Third Consecutive Loss...

Women’s Bundesliga: Bayern soccer players open the Bundesliga...

Lidl’s simple alternative that leaves the floor like...

Wimbledon: Not even a point deduction for moaning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy