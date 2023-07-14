Wimbledon 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner in semi-finals

Novak Djokovic has reached his ninth Wimbledon final, having won seven of his previous eightVenue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 JulyCoverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. More coverage details here.

Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the fifth successive year with a dominant win in the last four over Jannik Sinner.

Second seed Djokovic won 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) against the Italian eighth seed, leaving him one victory away from a record-equalling eighth men’s title.

The 36-year-old Serb could also earn a record-equalling 24th major title.

Djokovic will play Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

The pair, who contest the second semi-final later on Friday, are bidding to reach their first final at the All England Club.

By contrast, Djokovic has reached his ninth Wimbledon showpiece.

It will also be a record 35th Grand Slam final appearance after he surpassed the tally he previously shared with American Chris Evert.

Djokovic has not lost a completed match at Wimbledon since 2016 and has not been beaten on Centre Court since 2013.

More to follow.

