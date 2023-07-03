Wimbledon 2023: Roger Federer to be honoured with Centre Court ceremony

Roger Federer’s eighth and final Wimbledon men’s singles title came in 2017 when he beat Marin Cilic in the finalVenue: All England Club Dates: 3-16 JulyCoverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with comprehensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, BBC Sport mobile app and Red Button.

Eight-time champion Roger Federer’s achievements at Wimbledon will be honoured by a special ceremony on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Federer, who retired from tennis last year, will be celebrated before the start of play, at about 13:15 BST.

The Swiss, 41, won five successive Wimbledon titles between 2003 and 2007, adding further victories in 2009, 2012 and 2017.

His final win saw him pass Pete Sampras’ men’s record of seven titles.

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said 20-time Grand Slam singles champion Federer’s ceremony had been arranged to “honour him as the man holding the most gentlemen’s singles titles here”.

“We’ll have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you for all the memories,” she added.

Seven-time women’s singles champion Serena Williams, who also retired last year, had been invited too but the pregnant 41-year-old was unable to travel.

“We of course wish her lots of luck with the remainder of her pregnancy and we hope maybe we might see her next year,” Bolton added.

