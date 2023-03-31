Wimbledon backtrack that this year – contrary to what was established for the 2022 edition – will also accept Russian and Belarusian tennis players. It was the board of the All England Lawn Tennis Association, which organizes the Championships, who announced it, without going into the reasons for the change of position, decided in agreement with the British government. The tennis players of Russia and Belarus, in order to be able to take part in the London tournament, will have to agree to compete as athletes of “status neutral”with the ban on expressing support for the invasion of Ukraine in any way.

The organizers also expressed regret over the criticisms received last year following the exclusion of athletes from the two nations directly involved in the invasion of Ukraine. In the statement, they state that last year the conditions for enrollment did not exist of the aforementioned tennis players and who remain the “total condemnation of the illegal invasion of Russia and full support for the Ukrainian people”. The decision also concerns other British events to be held before Wimbledon, especially the tournaments of Queen’s e Eastbourne.

The press release

“Our current intention is to accept player sign-ups Russians and Belarusians at the next tournament of Wimbledon provided that compete as ‘neutral’ athletes and meet certain conditions. They will be Prohibited demonstrations of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the entry of players who receive funding from the Russian and/or Belarusian state (including sponsorship from state-owned or controlled companies).

“The conditions have been carefully developed through constructive dialogue with the UK Government, the LTA and international tennis stakeholder bodies and are in line with government published guidelines for sporting bodies in the UK.”

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club, commented: “We continue to totally condemn the illegal invasion of Russia, as well as continue to support the Ukrainian people. This has been a incredibly difficult decisionnot taken lightly. Considering all the elements at our disposal, we believe this is the most appropriate decision for the 2023 edition. If circumstances were to change clearly from here to the beginning of the tournament, we will analyze the situation and we will make decisions accordingly“.