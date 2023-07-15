Wimbledon, a glacial Djokovic eliminates Sinner in three sets. Serbian is still too strong

Novak Djokovic is still too strong for Jannik Sinner. The Serbian wins the final for the fifth time in a row Wimbledon, stopping the blue dream: it ends 6-3, 6-4, 7-6. Three sets to zero, which doesn’t fully do justice to a match fought point to point, as Djokovic himself admits after the game. The number 2 in the world won by stealing only twice the service to Sinner, but also by canceling due set point in the third set they could have opened scenarios unpredictable. The blue comes out aware of having a gap to fill in order to be able to beat a talent like Djokovic: it’s not enough to play on par for long stretches of a semifinal, you need to be able to raise the level even further when the ball weighs twice as much. In those moments, for a change, the Serbian was practically Perfect.

The statistics give the idea of ​​a balanced match: 105 points won against 96. Also the percentages of points won with the prima Of service they are equivalent. Sure, Djokovic saved six out of six break pointsbut Sinner canceled them well set out of nine granted. In short, the Serbian was not only superior in moments decisive. The problem is that for two and a half sets he conceded practically nothing to the 21-year-old from South Tyrol. Playing a patient game, in which he forced Sinner to push e err: the blue finished with 44 winners, against Djokovic’s 33. But they weigh above all i 35 unforced errorsagainst the 21 of the Serbian.

Djokovic’s other skill was to carry himself immediately ahead in both the first and second sets. This way he could set up one match wait-and-seeinstead putting all the pressure on Sinner. Which, statistics show, is often gone out of speed in an attempt to recover. However, when in the third set the blue managed to come back from a 0-40, canceling three break points, the match changed. Djokovic is as well unnervedad hoc exploiting certain situations for distract indirectly his opponent. In short, he had to draw on all means (e subterfuge) to stay in the game.

The endgame showed that for the time being putting i 14 years and 86 days of age differencestill weighs a lot the experience by Djokovic compared to the exuberance of Sinner, who played for first time a semifinal of a Grand Slam. The great regret for the blue in fact become the two balls set not exploited at 5-4, also because on at least one of the two occasions he could have managed the exchange differently. By winning the third, Djokovic’s granite solidity would have disappeared. Instead the Serbian, as soon as he was able, returned to playing his perfect tennis, closing in the tie-break. On the other hand, a tennis player able to beat him a Wimbledon has not yet been found in the last 6 years.

“Semifinals are always uncertain, fought matches. The score does not tell the truth about what happened on the field. It was a match super struggledhe could have won the third set, but did something wrong and it allowed me to get to the tie-break,” Djokovic explained analyzing the semifinal. “There was a lot of pressure in the third set, I had my chances at the start, he showed why he’s one of the leaders in the new generation“, he then continued, praising Sinner’s performance. “It’s great to be part of this new generation, I love it. The 36 years are i new 26 – added the Serbian player jokingly – Am I playing my best tennis? Me would like to believe it, ours is an individual sport, so you have to put yourself in the best mental and physical condition. I try not to look at age as something that bothers me.” “I have a lot of motivation, I play a sport that I love and that has given me so much. I feel gratitude and I want to return the favor to this sport by playing as much as I can,” concluded Djokovic. Who has no intention of stopping: the goal it’s Grand Slam number 24il Wimbledon number 8. Dreaming of the Grand Slam.