Wimbledon: Alcaraz combines the “best of three worlds”

Djokovic sees Alcaraz as a mix of those three players who have dominated tennis for the last few decades. “People say that his game consists of certain elements from Roger (Federer), Rafael (Nadal) and me. I agree with that. I’ve never played against a player like him,” explained Djokovic, who suffered his first defeat at Wimbledon after 34 wins and thus missed the chance to catch up with record winner Roger Federer with his eighth triumph. In Alcaraz he now found his champion, who thwarted the Serb’s 24th Grand Slam title.

“He’s one of the best players in the world. He already has extremely high quality at this age,” Djokovic praised the 20-year-old Alcaraz. “I hope we can play against each other again at the US Open,” he said, referring to the last Grand Slam tournament this year. “I don’t think there’s anything better for our sport than world number one and world number two going head-to-head in epic five-set matches.”

IMAGO/ABACAPRESS/Dubreuil Corinne/Abaca Novak Djokovic was the first to congratulate the new Wimbledon champion after his defeat

Five-set victory for Alcaraz “something special”

The new king of Wimbledon was surprised himself that not only could he stand up to Djokovic over the full distance, but also win in the end. “Before this match I didn’t think I was ready to beat Novak in five sets like that. Being able to last five hours against such a legend is something special,” admitted the Spaniard, whose triumph was certain after a playing time of 4:42 hours.

Triumph for Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz secured his first title at Wimbledon on Sunday. In a dramatic finale, the 20-year-old Spaniard prevailed against Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller.

With his Wimbledon victory, Alcaraz became the first player in 20 years whose name is not Djokovic, Nadal, Federer or Andy Murray. The last professional to triumph before this quartet at the classic lawn was the Australian Llyeton Hewitt in 2002. Alcaraz himself was surprised that he was only 20 years old when he was able to join the list of Wimbledon winners.

more on the subject

Alcaraz entthront in Krimi Djokovic

“I didn’t expect it to happen so quickly,” said Alcaraz, who previously had little experience on grass. In the run-up to Wimbledon, however, the 20-year-old Spaniard had already won the ATP tournament in Queens and made people sit up and take notice. Nevertheless, he saw himself as an outsider before the final on Sunday.

“Seismic Victory” by Alcaraz

In any case, the international press already sees Alcaraz as the legitimate heir and wrote of an “epic finale”. “Before two future monarchs (Prince William and Prince George), the King of Wimbledon was spectacularly dethroned,” read the English “Sun”. “Carlos Alcaraz’s seismic victory could herald the dawn of a new era. This felt like the day we saw the Serb grow old,” wrote the Daily Mail.

The Spanish media were no less euphoric. “In tennis there are revolutionary victories that brutally change the panorama. That’s the case with the one Carlos Alcaraz scored on Sunday against Novak Djokovic, the man of 23 Grand Slam titles,” read the As sports paper. “Carlos Alcaraz is the new champion of Wimbledon. A feat attainable only for a chosen one, like this one from Murcia, who made history at the age of 20 as the tennis player who dethroned a Novak Djokovic who had shown himself untouchable in the four previous editions,” wrote El Mundo.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Susan Mullane Carlos Alcaraz showed the full repertoire of his extraordinary skills in the Wimbledon final

Title dedicated to the father

The praised Alcaraz dedicated his greatest triumph to date primarily to his father. “I came to tennis thanks to my father,” said the world number one after the second Grand Slam title of his career. “Watching your child make history, winning the trophy at Wimbledon, that’s something very special,” Alcaraz said to his family. “Giving you a big hug is something I will never forget. I hope there is a photo of it.”

Alcaraz left it open how things will continue for him after the Wimbledon coup. He actually registered for the Hopman Cup in Nice. In the revived mixed competition, he is to compete for Spain with 23-year-old Rebeka Masarova. The first game is scheduled for Friday against Belgian David Goffin. However, it’s hard to imagine Alcaraz actually playing in Nice. He didn’t want to concern himself with that in the hour of triumph. “Now it’s time to enjoy.”

The Championships, Wimbledon

(Great Britain, €52.3m, grass)

men’s singles

Final: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Novak Djokovic (SRB/2) 1:6 7:6 (8/6) 6:1 3:6 6:4 Semi-final: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Daniil Medvedev (RUS/ 3) 6: 3 6: 3 6: 3 Novak Djokovic (SRB/2) Jannik Sinner (ITA/8) 6: 3 6: 4 7: 6 (7/4) Quarter-final tableau: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Holger Rune (DEN/6) 7: 6 (7/3) 6: 4 6: 4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS/3) Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6: 4 1: 6 4: 6 7: 6 (7/4) 6:1 Jannik Sinner (ITA/8) Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6:4 3:6 6:2 6:2 Novak Djokovic (SRB/2) Andrei Rublev (RUS/7) 4:6 6:1 6:4 6:3