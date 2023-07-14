Wimbledon, Alcaraz overwhelms Medvedev and goes to the final

The Spaniard dominates the semifinal against the Russian, on Sunday the n.1 and the title will be played against Djokovic

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato

July 14 – MILAN

The final that everyone was waiting for. Carlos Alcaraz reaches Novak Djokovic with great merit in the generational clash that will decide Wimbledon on Sunday, tearing Daniil Medvedev to pieces in the second semifinal against the Central with a peremptory 6-3 6-3 6-3 in an hour and 50′. The number 1 in the world wins his first final at the All England Club with an amazing match, as a ruler, destroying the number 3 in the ranking with his quick shots and incredible replies, which still ends with his best result ever at Wimbledon that doesn’t dilute the disappointment anyway. Even if, from what we saw on the field, Alcaraz deserved the triumph

“It’s a dream for me to play a final here. I still can’t believe it, but it’s time to keep dreaming,” he said on the pitch interrupted by applause. Carlos dominated. He leveled up as the match went on, he put pressure on his opponent and exploited his mistakes, devastating in his replies and capable of accelerating the game with violent uncatchable forehands shot at the edge of the field. The only difficult moment came in the 3rd set, with that almost endless series of breaks and counterbreaks that Medvedev clung to to try to reopen the match. But not even he, the number 3 in the world, was able to do anything: he always seemed to be one step below, at the mercy of his opponent, and in the end he had to give up. Delivering Alcaraz to the big challenge with Djokovic. “It will be incredibly difficult, but I will try – says the Spaniard, without hiding his enthusiasm -. It’s my mentality, I will believe in myself and that I can beat him. I think Nole has been unbeaten here since 2016, I know it will be difficult but I’m ready I’ve been dreaming of a Wimbledon final ever since I started: I don’t have to be afraid, I have to try and that’s what I want to do.”

With the roof closed and the noise of the rain outside that incessantly hammers as the initial soundtrack, the first set slips away quickly until the 8th game, when Alcaraz breaks Medvedev’s service by converting the first balla break of the match and then takes the set 6-3 in the next game keeping the Russian scoreless on his serve. Medvedev restarts keeping his serve in the game, but in the third game Alcaraz takes it away from him: the Spaniard moves up the level, forcing the Russian to make more and more mistakes, and closes the second set at 6-3 by breaking his opponent again. Alcaraz finds the break in the 2nd game of the 3rd set and seems ready to close, but starts a spectacular series of breaks and counter-breaks which still leads him to serve for the match at 5-3, and Medvedev finishes off with a spectacular straight power from mains. It is the magic blow that takes him to the final. And that generational clash with Djokovic that the whole tennis world is waiting to see.

July 14th – 8.17pm

