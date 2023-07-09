Wimbledon: Alcaraz, struggling against Jarry.

Once again the rain slows down the program of the 136th edition Championships at Wimbledon. Rise Matteo Berrettini who beats the German Alex Zverev in the third round of Wimbledon 2023 and qualifies for the round of 16 of the men’s singles draw, where he will challenge the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, number 1 in the world. The Roman overtook Zverev, seeded number 19, by 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) in 2h27′.

Berrettini plays an extremely solid first set. He concedes and cancels only one break point, exploits in the eighth game the chance to break his opponent’s serve, who also places almost 80% of first balls, and takes the fraction 6-3. The second set slips away in the name of balance, with the domain of services. Berrettini and Zverev don’t get any break points, an obligatory epilogue at the tie-break. A mini-break in favor of the blue is enough to make a difference. Berrettini doesn’t tremble in the key moment, 7-4 and also the second set (7-6) is in the safe. The third set is practically identical, Berrettini is still the tiebreaker perfect when it matters most: 7-6, victory and now challenge with Alcaraz. Today it’s up to Sinner to assault the quarterfinals. However, the blue will have to overcome the Colombian Galan

Detach the ticket to the round of 16 The number one in the world Carlos Alcaraz at the end of a four-hour, four-set battle against Nicolas Jarry, . In his third appearance at Wimbledon, the Spanish champion, here favorite No. 1, is forced to make extra efforts to prevail against the Chilean, No. 25 of the seed, imposing himself 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5. A success that allows him to equal his best result obtained so far at the All England club, the entry among the last 16 of the draw, as already 12 months ago when he was defeated by the Italian Jannick Sinner. After winning the first two matches of the tournament in absolute tranquility, without losing a single set, on the ‘Centre Court’ Alcaraz had to resort not only to his talent but also to his competitive qualities, stemming not without problems the Chilean’s broadsides, finishing the match with 12 aces, 77% of first serve points won, 21 points at net on 29 runs, and 41 winners (against 30 unforced errors). A match that put his skills as a fighter to the test. “It was an extremely difficult match, exactly as I expected“, the words of Alcaraz.

Medvedev forward slowly

Accede in the round of 16 also Daniil Medvedev, favorite n.3who loses the first set first before settling l’ungherese Marton Fucsovics (4-7 6-3 6-4 6-4): also for Russo it is the best result in his career on the grass of Church Road, where last year he was unable to play due to the ban on players by the organization of Russia and Belarus. “Marton is an expert on grass, he’s already made it to the quarter-finals here, beating him is a reason for great confidence for me“, the satisfaction of Medvedev, who for the first time this year reaches the second week of a Grand Slam. In the next round the Czech Jiri Lehecka awaits himn.37 in the world, which surprisingly he won in the fifth set against the American Tommy Paulfavorite n.16 (6-2 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 6-7(11) 62).

Vola il greco Stefanos Tsitsipas

Take off the round of 16 ticket too the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, favorite n.5, in three sets on the Serbian Laslo Djere (6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-4): on Monday he will face the American Christopher Eubanks, who with a triple tie-break eliminated the Australian Christopher O’Connell. Tomorrow on the field Sinner, favorite n.8, who against the Colombian Daniel Galann.85 in the ranking, is looking for the pass to the quarter-finals: the only precedent in favor of the Italian.

