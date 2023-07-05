Wimbledon: Austrian games postponed due to rain

Wimbledon

The second day of the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon was marked by rain, and not a single game could be completed on the uncovered courts. The organizers had to postpone a total of 69 matches on Tuesday. All four games of the Austrians were also affected, all of which have been postponed to Wednesday.



04.07.2023

In the opening match on Court 2 against the Greek star player Stefanos Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem had taken a 6: 3 3: 4 lead after a good performance, but the rain fell after 59 minutes of play. After a good five hours of waiting, the match was finally adjourned because of the constant rain.

The opening game between Julia Grabher from Vorarlberg and Danielle Collins from the USA, which started on Monday, could not continue. The match was interrupted on Monday evening when the score was 4:6 due to darkness and should have continued on Tuesday.

Long wait for Thiem

Thiem had started well in the game against Tstitsipas and made fewer mistakes than his opponent, who, like the Lichtenwörther in Wimbledon, had never made it further than the round of 16. Lawn is not the favorite surface for either of them, most recently the 1.93 meter tall Greek failed in Halle in the round of 16. Thiem felt good again on his return to Church Road and worked out the first breakballs, the second was after a nice backhand winner.

The former third in the world rankings confirmed the break to 4: 2 in the episode and did not let the first, albeit very short, rain break bring him out of step. Thiem ultimately won the first round with the second set ball after 33 minutes. Thiem also showed a stable game in the second set, although Tsitsipas was able to improve compared to the first round. However, that was no longer the case after a little less than an hour of play, as the rain set in at 1:15 p.m. CEST as a spoiler.

Dense program on Wednesday

While the game continued under cover on Center Court and Court 1, the organizers put together the packed program for Wednesday. Originally, half of all second round games were intended for him, but about half of all opening matches are still to be played or brought to an end.

