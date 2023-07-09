Wimbledon, Berrettini surprises again and overcomes Zverev by 3 sets to 0. In the round of 16 he will meet number one Alcaraz

From tears of sadness to tears of joy: Matthew Berrettini continues to surprise himself and the public and flies to the round of 16 a Wimbledon. The Roman tennis player beat 3 sets to 0 Alexander Zverevshowing a love of London weed which saw him a finalist in 2021 against Novak Djokovic. The 27-year-old, back from the most difficult moment of his career, overtook the German tennis player with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in two hours and 33 minutes of play. In the round of 16 he will face the number one in the world ranking Carlos Alcaraz. In 2023 Berrettini went out in the first round at the Australian Open and at the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami, while he retired in Montecarlo. Today is scheduled the meeting between Jannik Sinner is Daniel Galan.

