Wimbledon boys’ champion meets Wolverhampton Wanderers players

Searle’s victory was avidly followed by friends and family with some dressed in “Henry’s Barmy Army” T-shirts, adding to the atmosphere which he described as “amazing”.

“It’s always incredible to play at Wimbledon and having all my family and friends there supporting me was great,” he said.

“It was amazing from the start of the week to the end of the week and the final, so hopefully there can be many more.”

He said he had a few more celebrations to come, before he took some time off to relax and play golf.

“Obviously, the ultimate goal is to be able to do what I did last week in the men’s tournament, but there is a long way to go yet,” he added.

